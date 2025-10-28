First Commonwealth Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported net income of $41.3…

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported net income of $41.3 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $187.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $136 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

