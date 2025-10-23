First Citizens: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $568…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $568 million.

The bank, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, said it had earnings of $43.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $44.62 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $41.51 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.25 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

