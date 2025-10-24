First Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — First Capital Inc. (FCAP) on Friday reported net income of $4.5 million…

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — First Capital Inc. (FCAP) on Friday reported net income of $4.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Corydon, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.34.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $17 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.3 million.

