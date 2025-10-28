First Busey: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $57.1 million.…

The Leawood, Kansas-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $285.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $196.3 million, also beating Street forecasts.

First Busey shares have decreased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $23.24, a decline of 8% in the last 12 months.

