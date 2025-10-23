First Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — First Bancorp (FBP) on Thursday reported net income…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — First Bancorp (FBP) on Thursday reported net income of $100.5 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico posted revenue of $313.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $248.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

