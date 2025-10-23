Live Radio
Home » Latest News » First Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

First Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2025, 7:14 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — First Bancorp (FBP) on Thursday reported net income of $100.5 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico posted revenue of $313.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $248.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up