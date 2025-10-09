Feeling That Creeping Financial Anxiety? Here’s How to Cope

Almost everyone worries about money from time to time. But if you find yourself obsessing over finances and worried to…

Almost everyone worries about money from time to time. But if you find yourself obsessing over finances and worried to the point that it impacts your life, you could be suffering from financial anxiety.

You’re not the only one. According to TransUnion’s 2025 Consumer Pulse Study, pessimism about future finances is on the rise. It shows 87% of Americans are concerned about tariffs, and inflation remains top of mind for 81%.

Symptoms of Financial Anxiety

Dealing with financial anxiety can feel overwhelming. Here are some symptoms to watch for:

— Overspending. I spend like crazy when I’m feeling anxious about money. Those quick little hits of dopamine from making a purchase can be addictive.

— Fear of spending. The other side of this coin is hoarding your money. This could look like obsessively saving while refusing to make necessary purchases, like going to the doctor.

— Avoiding your finances. You might find yourself avoiding looking at your checking account or ignoring financial issues. What you don’t know can’t hurt you, right?

— Difficulty sleeping. Do you find yourself lying awake at night while your mind buzzes with thoughts of finances, bills and the future?

— Frequent headaches. Bodily aches and pains are a common symptom of anxiety. If your fears about finances have increased, you may notice symptoms like these.

These are just a few of the symptoms you may experience if you’re struggling with financial anxiety. If you’re prone to anxiety disorders, these symptoms can further vary.

How to Ease Financial Anxiety

There are several steps you can take to ease the financial burden you’re carrying.

[IMAGE]

Identify the Source of the Anxiety

Your first step is to identify where the anxiety stems from and break it up into digestible pieces. Ask yourself: What am I most worried about? What can I do about it?

Take this large, looming problem and break it apart. Organize your goals into short and long term, and begin with the short term. Unfortunately, a lot of things are out of your control — whether that be a sudden job loss or the state of the economy. Focus on the things you can control and ignore the rest.

Take a breath, let yourself sit with the anxiety for only a moment, and then move forward with clear, achievable steps.

Increase Your Savings

One thing you can do to feel more in control is to increase your savings. If you haven’t already, open a high-yield savings account. If you have one already, don’t get caught up in the amount, just increase your savings by whatever you feel comfortable with. I recently increased my monthly deposits by $100. Whether it’s $5 or $500, any amount will help to provide additional peace of mind.

Improve Your Financial Literacy

You don’t know what you don’t know, right? Improving your financial literacy could look like:

— Understanding your credit card’s terms and conditions

— Earning more interest from a savings account with a higher annual percentage yield

— Spotting hidden fees

— Learning how to pay down credit card debt

— Setting and sticking to a budget that works for you

There are plenty of ways you can increase your financial literacy. Just don’t let yourself get overwhelmed with all the topics that exist in the space. Choose one or two and go from there.

Here are a few resources that can help you get started:

— Social Media. Humphrey Yang on TikTok and “The Financial Diet” on Instagram

— Books. “Financial Feminist: Overcome the Patriarchy’s Bullsh*t to Master Your Money and Build a Life You Love” by Tori Dunlap and “Get Good with Money” by Tiffany Aliche

— Podcasts. “The Personal Finance Club Show” and “Your Money, Your Wealth”

— Courses. Clever Girl Finance and Money with Amanda (She Wolfe of Wall Street)

A word of warning about social media finfluencers: Make sure they are qualified to speak on these topics and not just entertaining to watch. Look for journalism experience, certifications and/or accreditation.

Find Support

If you’re able, get professional help. This can range from reaching out to a financial advisor, a therapist or both. A financial advisor can offer personalized advice and help you create a tailored game plan. If your financial anxiety has bled into generalized anxiety, a therapist can provide coping mechanisms to help keep it under control.

Also, don’t be afraid to lean on friends, family or your community. Remember, you’re not alone in this. TransUnion’s Consumer Pulse Study found 37% of consumers’ household finances were worse than planned in the second quarter of this year. And respondents said inflation due to tariffs and job insecurity were their top financial concerns.

Practice Self-Care

Don’t let yourself get swept up in the anxiety and fear. Self-care looks different for everyone, but you might try:

— Taking a bubble bath

— Practicing yoga

— Meditating

— Writing in a journal

— Playing video games

— Going to the gym

— Jamming out to your favorite album

The point is to remind yourself that all of this is temporary. Just take it one step at a time.

Feeling That Creeping Financial Anxiety? Here’s How to Cope originally appeared on usnews.com