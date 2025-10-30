Federal Signal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of…

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $68.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $555 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $546.3 million.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.09 to $4.17 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.