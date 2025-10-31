Federal Realty Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) on Friday reported a key…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $153 million, or $1.77 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.76 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $59.6 million, or 69 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in North Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $322.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $313.9 million.

Federal Realty Investment Trust expects full-year funds from operations to be $7.05 to $7.11 per share.

