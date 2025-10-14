FB Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $23.4 million.…

The Nashville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $263.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $173.9 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

