Fastenal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $335.5 million.

The Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

