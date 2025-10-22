Farmers National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.5…

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.5 million in its third quarter.

The Canfield, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $70.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47.7 million, which topped Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMNB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.