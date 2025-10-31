Exxon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $7.55 billion.…

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.88 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $85.29 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.77 billion.

