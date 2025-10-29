Extreme Networks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.6 million in…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $310.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Extreme Networks expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $309 million to $315 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Extreme Networks expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion.

