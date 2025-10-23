Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Expro Group Holdings: Q3…

Expro Group Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2025, 7:08 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported earnings of $14 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $411.4 million in the period.

Expro Group Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPRO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up