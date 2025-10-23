Expro Group Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported earnings of $14 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported earnings of $14 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $411.4 million in the period.

Expro Group Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion.

