Exponent: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported profit of $28 million…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported profit of $28 million in its third quarter.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share.

The engineering and scientific consulting company posted revenue of $147.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $137.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.