Expand Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $547 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $2.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.85 billion, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

