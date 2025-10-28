ExlService Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $58.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $58.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The provider of outsourcing services posted revenue of $529.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $521.5 million.

ExlService Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.88 to $1.92 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion.

