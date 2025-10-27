Everest Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $255 million.…

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $6.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $7.54 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $13.39 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $4.32 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.45 billion.

