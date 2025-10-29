Evercore: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $144.6 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $144.6 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $3.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.48 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.05 billion, which also topped Street forecasts.

