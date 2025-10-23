Euronet Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $122…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $122 million.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had profit of $2.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $3.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.57 per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

