Etsy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $75.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had net income of 63 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $678 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $660.3 million.

