Ericsson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson (ERIC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.15 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Stockholm-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The telecommunications equipment provider posted revenue of $5.82 billion in the period.

