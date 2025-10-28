Equity Residential: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Equity Residential (EQR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Equity Residential (EQR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Chicago-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $399.2 million, or $1.02 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.02 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $288.7 million, or 76 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Chicago, posted revenue of $782.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $781.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Equity Residential expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $1.02 to $1.06.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.98 to $4.02 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

