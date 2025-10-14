Equity Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.7 million…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.7 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Wichita, Kansas, said it had a loss of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $100 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.4 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQBK

