Equinor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $204 million in its third quarter.

The Stavanger Norway, Norway-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $26.05 billion in the period.

