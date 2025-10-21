Equifax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $160.2 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $160.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Equifax expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.96 to $2.08.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Equifax expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.55 to $7.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.06 billion.

