Envista: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.3 million in its third quarter.

The Brea, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $669.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $638 million.

Envista expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.15 per share.

