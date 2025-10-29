Entergy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $693.8 million.…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $693.8 million.

The New Orleans-based company said it had net income of $1.53 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $3.81 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.51 billion.

Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $3.95 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.