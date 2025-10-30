Entegris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $70.5 million. The…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $70.5 million.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $807.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $804.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 69 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $790 million to $830 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.