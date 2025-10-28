Enphase Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $66.6…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $66.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The solar technology company posted revenue of $410.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Enphase Energy said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $350 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENPH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.