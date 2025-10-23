Enova International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $80.3 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $80.3 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.05 per share.

The online financial services company posted revenue of $802.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENVA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.