Eni SpA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2025, 5:03 AM

ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — Eni SpA (E) on Friday reported profit of $938.6 million in its third quarter.

The Rome Italy, Italy-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $24.02 billion in the period.

