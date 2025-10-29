Encompass Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $126.5…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $126.5 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.23 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.22 to $5.37 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.91 billion to $5.96 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EHC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.