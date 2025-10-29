Encompass Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $126.5 million.
The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.23 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.
The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.22 to $5.37 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.91 billion to $5.96 billion.
