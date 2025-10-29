Emergent Biosolutions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Wednesday reported profit of $51.2 million in…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Wednesday reported profit of $51.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $231.1 million in the period.

