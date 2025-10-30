Emcor Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $295.4 million.…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $295.4 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $6.57 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.65 per share.

The construction and maintenance company posted revenue of $4.3 billion in the period.

Emcor Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $25 to $25.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.7 billion to $16.8 billion.

