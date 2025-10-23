Elme: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Elme Communities (ELME) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in…

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $19.5 million, or 22 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $123.5 million, or $1.40 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $62.1 million in the period.

