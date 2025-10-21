Elevance Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.19 billion. On…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.19 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $5.32. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.98 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $50.71 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $50.09 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.52 billion.

Elevance Health expects full-year earnings to be $30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.