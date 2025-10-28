Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $137 million.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.21 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The video game maker posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.82 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.