El Pollo Loco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported profit of $7.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain posted revenue of $121.5 million in the period.

