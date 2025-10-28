Edison International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $888 million. On…

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $888 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemead, California-based company said it had net income of $2.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The electric power provider posted revenue of $5.75 billion in the period.

Edison International expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.20 per share.

