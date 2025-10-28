Ecolab: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $585…

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $585 million.

The Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $4.17 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.02 to $2.12.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.48 to $7.58 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.