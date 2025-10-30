Eagle Materials: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $137.4 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $4.23.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.35 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $638.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.8 million.

