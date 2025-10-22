Eagle Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $67.5 million…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $67.5 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had a loss of $2.22 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $152.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $70.7 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

