DT Midstream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $115 million. On a…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $115 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of $1.13.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.