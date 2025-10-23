Dow Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $62 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The materials science posted revenue of $9.97 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.18 billion.

