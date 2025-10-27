Dorman Products: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Monday reported profit of $76.4 million in…

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Monday reported profit of $76.4 million in its third quarter.

The Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.62 per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $543.7 million in the period.

Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $8.90 per share.

