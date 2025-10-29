Donnelley Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.9…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 86 cents per share.

The financial communications and data services provider posted revenue of $175.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Donnelley Financial said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $160 million.

