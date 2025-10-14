Domino’s Pizza: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $139.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $4.08.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.96 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

