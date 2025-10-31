Dominion Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $1.01…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $1.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.06 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $4.53 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.19 billion.

Dominion Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.33 to $3.48 per share.

