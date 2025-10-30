Distribution Solutions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Thursday reported earnings of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The industrial products and tools maker posted revenue of $518 million in the period.

